Apple Mac Studio with Apple M1 Ultra SoC: Power to another level thanks to an MCM design

The Apple Mac Studio has been another of the great surprises of the event that the apple company has held today. It is a team aimed at the professional sector that part of the design we saw in the Mac mini series, and what does it represent a major step forward in Apple’s transition to its own chipssomething that, as our more advanced readers will already know, will mean the total abandonment of the x86 architecture by the apple company.

The “fault” that the Apple Mac Studio is such an important pillar in this transition lies with the Apple M1 Ultra SoC, a very powerful silicon that, curiously, has confirmed the rumors that the apple company was going to use an MCM (multichip module) design in order to achieve a high core count at the CPU level, and also at the GPU level. basically what Apple has done to create the M1 Ultra is to join two Apple M1 Max chipswhich means that said chip has a high-performance 16-core CPU and 4 high-efficiency cores.

At the GPU level, the Apple M1 Ultra SoC has a total of 64 graphics cores (32 for each GPU), which translates into a significant increase in raw power. On paper, said GPU should be around 20 TFLOPs of raw power in FP32and would add a total of 8,192 execution unitsa truly impressive number that, added to everything we’ve said so far, not only confirms that Apple can get by without Intel CPUs, but also that it doesn’t need AMD GPUs either.

Chip bonding is an efficient, and smart, way to create super chips with higher power, but for everything to work out you need to use a suitable connection system that allows both chips to develop their full potential, and that does not exert any kind of bottleneck.

In this sense, Apple has also done its homework, since the Apple M1 Ultra SoC that will debut in Apple Mac Studio is based on the “UltraFusion” architecturewhich according to Apple doubles the density of the most advanced interconnection systems of the moment, and which is capable of offering a bandwidth of 2.5TB/s. Yes, it is impressive.

Thanks to this interconnection system, and to the careful work that Apple has done at the architecture and optimization level, the Apple M1 Ultra SoC is capable of working, at the software level, as if it were a single chipa key detail in any MCM design to ensure optimal performance.

The apple company has also confirmed other important details, such as that it is manufactured in TSMC’s 5nm node, which has a density of 114 billion transistors, that supports a maximum of 128GB of memory at 800GB/s and that it has a total of 32 cores for neural processing, which allows it to offer a power of 22 billion operations per second.

The Apple M1 Ultra SoC used by the Apple Mac Studio is very powerful, no doubt about that, but it’s also very efficient. As we can see in the attached graph, said chip it is capable of over 90% performance of a 16-core desktop CPU while consuming as little as 60 watts. In case you don’t understand, I’ll clarify it for you, this means that the CPU of the Apple M1 Ultra SoC performs 90% more than a 16-core desktop chip when both maintain a consumption of 60 watts.

More details on the Apple Mac Studio: Availability and price

We have focused on the Apple M1 Ultra SoC because, frankly, it has been the highlight of the event, but we cannot forget what it will be its “host”, the Apple Mac Studio. This team will maintain, as we said, the design line of the Mac mini, and It will have measurements of 19.5 cm x 9.3 cm.

The apple company has confirmed that it will be built in aluminumand that will come with Four Generation 4 Thunderbolt connectors, 10 GbE connector, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI output, headphone jack and will have an SDXC card slot on the front. The front part will also house two USB Type-C connectors, if we buy the version with the Apple M1 Max SoC, or two Thunderbolt 4 connectors if we opt for the variant with the Apple M1 Ultra SoC.

Otherwise, you will have connectivity Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, which means that we can connect it wirelessly to a wide variety of peripherals. The Apple Mac Studio can be pre-ordered starting today, but will be available starting March 18. This means that if you pre-purchase it today, you won’t receive it until that date.

The base model comes with an Apple M1 Max SoC, 32GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD per $1,999. By cons, the version with Apple M1 Ultra SoC, 64 GB of unified memory and 1 TB SSD costs $3,999.