Apple Mac Studio Display: Apple’s most advanced 5K monitor comes with a built-in camera and world-class sound

A computer as powerful as the new Mac Studio could not arrive alone. Apple accompanies you with the new Mac Studio Display, a 27-inch external monitor with 5K resolution that we can connect to different computers.

This is Apple’s most advanced monitor together with the Apple Pro Display XDR, with a flexible aluminum design that allows it to be placed in different positions and an improvement in the multimedia section, with the inclusion of a front camera and a Dolby compatible sound system Atmos. These are the features of the Mac Studio Display.

Apple Studio Display data sheet

We have a 27-inch monitor, with a Retina panel with 5K resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple explains that it has 14.7 million pixels and incorporates technologies that we have already seen in other devices such as True Tone.

The design is particularly interesting. Apple offers us a new finish, built in aluminum and with a flexible design capable of tilt the screen up to 30 degrees. The arm also allows for various positions, from raising the screen to rotate the screen and make it vertical.

Despite being an external monitor, the Mac Studio Display adds an Apple A13 processor to perform various processing. Right in the upper center incorporates a 12 megapixel wide angle cameralike the one included in the iPad.

At the sound level, the monitor has three noise-canceling microphones to improve video calls. As for the speakers, it has 4 woofers and 2 tweeters placed in different areas. This allows you to offer a Dolby Atmos stereo sound and ‘Spatial Audio’.

For connectivity, the monitor features three USB Type-C ports and one Thunderbolt connector capable of offering 96W charging.

Availability and price of the Mac Studio Display

Apple’s new external monitor will be available from March 18 at an official price of $1,599 or €2,029 in Spain, in the version with “nanotexturized glass”.