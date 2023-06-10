Apple M2 Ultra is 18% faster than M1 Ultra and is just above Core i9-13900K; see the benchmark

- Advertisement -

Apple completed the transition from Intel's x86 processors to the ARM architecture with the release of the Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. Also available as a more powerful option for Mac Studio, this platform had its first benchmark test revealed this Friday (09), indicating a timid improvement over the M1 Ultra. The Mac Studio with M2 Ultra appeared in Geekbench 5 tests with 1,956 points in single-core and 27,945 points in multi-core. That means the new chip is around 18% faster than its predecessor. Compare:

Multi-core tests indicate that the M2 Ultra is around 12% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. With a small margin, the processor was only 2% faster than the Intel Core i9-13900K on the same metric. Considering the single-core performance of the processors, the M2 Ultra is at a disadvantage and scores below the Ryzen 9 7950X and Core i9-13900K. On the other hand, Apple's processors are famous for having a much lower energy consumption than their rivals in the Intel portfolio.

The modest advancement of the M2 Ultra is justified by the use of TSMC’s 5-nanometer process. Apple opted to use a “second generation” of lithography, but the transistor density shouldn’t be a huge increase over the M1 Ultra.

M2 Ultra loses to rivals in single-core

The single-core performance of a CPU is important for running games, since this type of application tends to use the full potential of a core and leave few secondary tasks for others. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Core i9-13900K, for example, are sold as the best gaming processors on the market. On the other hand, multi-core performance is essential for productivity applications, in which several tasks are processed at the same time, such as graphic editing software (Adobe Photoshop, for example) and high quality video rendering. The M2 Ultra is a processor aimed at this type of content.

While simulations of real applications are used to evaluate the performance of a CPU, no benchmark platform can faithfully represent the real benefits of a processor, which can vary according to its power consumption, thermal management, operating system and many other factors. rarely considered. What did you think of the M2 Ultra’s performance? Comment below!

