Apple M2 Max is back on Geekbench, and this time it’s perky

L’M2 Max back to rearing its head on Geekbench. A few days after the previous appearance on Geekbench, where the scores had not impressed, the next high-performance chip from Apple would be back on the benchmark for another workout. The conditional is a must, because as we often say it is possible to make fun of the platform, it would not be the first case.

The characteristics of the machine that would have spun the chip on Geekbench match those of last time. Mac14,6with macOS version 13.2not even in beta yet (the latest version sent to the developers is 13.1), and an a 12 cores and with 96GB of memory RAM. Same script, in short, identical, were it not for the higher frequency (3.68GHz now, 3.54GHz before) and for i scores assigned by Geekbench which this time they are more online with what is expected of the second generation of Apple Silicon max.