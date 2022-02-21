Apple M2 chip: power without sacrificing battery life…

Since the first Macs integrating the M1 chip were launched in the fall of 2020, we knew that it was a success in the computer market. Apple has already taken all the basic architecture from the A14 (found in the iPhone 12). However, time had to scale it to portable, ultra-portable levels and blew away the competition. Now it comes with a really important improvement over the previous generation. It was fast, quite a bit faster than previously thought, offering surprisingly good battery life. Due to the M1 Pro and the M1 Max in 2021Apple extended the architecture to high-performance laptops (and presumably the next desktops), and it was once again the processor everyone else was bought with. Now the only chips that beat to the M1 Max chip are Intel’s Alder Lake processors. These with a bunch of caveats about a huge disparity with power consumption that they only run at full speed when plugged in. Also mention that they are supported by a high-power Nvidia GPU. So what does Apple do to repeat? The M1 is almost a year and a half old now, so it’s time to make way for the successor. We assume that the Apple M2 chip will be called directly. We never really know what Apple actually has planned though, until the products are announced (either in March or at WWDC in June, even in late fall). However, we will take a look at the possibilities on what we can expect from the M2 and also what could happen with the M2 Max chip. M2 will be like A15 was A14

The M1 is currently based on the basic architecture of the A14, but expanded with twice as many high-performance CPU cores (four instead of two) and twice as many GPU cores (eight instead of four). It is now for lack of a better explanation, the “A14X” that would otherwise have been in the iPad Pro.

In trying to predict the features and performance of the M2 chip by Apple, we could assume that everything will follow the similar pattern, only this time with the A15. That is, the same architecture with twice the number of high-performance cores and GPU cores. Also note that the A15 actually has five GPU cores, now with the fifth enabled only on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Besides having expectations of the performance, let’s think that it could have a duplication for 10 cores, which agrees with multiple rumors about the configuration of the M2. For the M2 Max chip, we could assume the same scaling as on the M1 chip to the M1 Max chip. The CPU cores will be changed to a 2 and 8 performance core configuration, and the GPU cores will be quadrupled from the base M1 chip (for a total of 40).

Before getting to the figures to mention, we must talk about what is expected of the M2 chip is manufactured in TSMC’s N4P process, which is an improved form of the 5nm process in which the A14 and M1 chip were made. TSMC claims it can work up to 11% faster with the same power, or use 22% less power with the same performance. Whether this will translate to a higher clock speed, now better battery life, or a bit of both, is not really known. But it all depends on Apple’s particular configuration, plus battery life is subject to a wide number of variables, for example the energy efficiency of the screen.

The performance predictions do not really take into account the additional derived from the improvements in the manufacturing process. This means there is no way to realistically quantify what that might be. It’s quite reasonable to expect that the figures provided here are probably a bit lower than what Apple could squeeze out during the N4P process. We also saw a big improvement in battery life for iPhone 13 phones with the A15, so it’s possible that Apple will prioritize longevity in MacBooks using these chips.

We start by looking at how much faster the A15 could be than the A14, which has a similar configuration of four CPU cores and two performance cores, plus a number of architectural improvements. In total, the single core performance of the A15 is about 7 percent higher than that of the A14 chip.

The multicore score is much higher. As we can see, it is 20 percent higher, despite having the same core configuration. It is likely that Apple has made improvements to the architecture to improve the use of all cores at once. Improvements to the manufacturing process will allow higher speeds to be maintained when all cores are active.

Although, now we take the scores of the M1 and M1 Max chips and add that same performance boost to them, we would get some impressive numbers. Single-core performance is also likely to exceed 1,800 in Geekbench 5, which is right up there with Intel’s upcoming Core i9 Alder Lake chip for high-performance laptops.

This is multicore scoring that could get very interesting. Rumors say that the M2 chip will have the same arrangement of four efficiency cores and four performance cores compared to the M1 chip. Meanwhile, the M2 Max chip continues with four efficiency cores and eight performance cores, similar to the M1 Max chip.

This could result in slightly lower scores of 9,000 for the M2 chip (it’s still not as fast as the M1 Max chip, thanks to that chip having eight high-performance cores). That’s an excellent score for ultraportable laptops like the MacBook Air. However, a score well above 14,000 for the M2 Max chip would put it ahead of Intel’s faster Core i9 Alder Lake. This one has 14 cores (six performance and eight efficiency). The M2 Max chip is likely to achieve those performance gains with a fraction of the power.

As with some projections on the CPU, we estimate as the graphics performance of the M2 chip. Just looking at the performance increase from A14 to A15 (on iPhone Pro models), assuming the same increase from chip M1 to M2. The A15 has 25 percent more GPU cores than the A14, that is, five instead of four. However, the extra core is only enabled on the iPhone 13 Pro phones. It is rumored that the M2 chip will go from a maximum of eight GPU cores to 10, as well as the M2 Max chip from 32 to 40, keeping this ratio intact. .

3DMark’s Sling Shot test is a bit dated, but it’s still a reasonably useful measure of GPU performance when running older, simpler graphics technologies. The A15 is 24% faster than the A14. This is due to 25 percent more cores and some architectural improvements.

Unfortunately, however, the Sling Shot test is only available on mobile platforms. This means we can’t test it on the M1 Max chip, as that chip is only available on MacBooks. But this as the M1 chip can be found in the iPad Pro. It is now useful but somewhat dated to benchmark on the M1 chip and assume we could see a score over 10,000 with the M2 chip, which would easily put any other tablet in a bind. modern.

A more modern cross-platform test is 3DMark’s new Wild Life. In the most demanding version of this test, the A15 is 30% faster than the A14.

Moving on to the M2 chip and M2 Max, we could expect more than 6,000 for the least performing chip, more than 26,000 for Apple’s most powerful processor. This one is more worth considering this latest score as it comes pretty close to the mobile variant of the GeForce GTX 3070.

Even though this performance boost would put the M2 Max chip on par with a fairly high-end mobile discrete GPU. It’s still not even half the performance of a high-end desktop GPU. More importantly, high-end GPUs from AMD and Nvidia (and Intel’s upcoming Arc series) then incorporate hardware-accelerated ray tracing, something Apple’s GPUs have so far lacked. Still, it’s likely that support for this feature will have to come sooner or later. Apple is already years behind the competition in this regard, and it’s not likely to improve this year.

While the CPU and GPU are easy to quantify, they’re not the only important parts of Apple’s system-on-chip. RAM is, of course, very important. So we expect high-speed LPDDR5 to once again feature prominently on these chips. It offers the right mix of performance and energy efficiency. Apple has done a great job of making sure its chips have enough memory bandwidth to fully utilize its CPU and GPU cores.

The Neural Engine, a custom processor block designed to speed up machine learning and AI tasks. Although the A15 does have a 16 core Neural Engine just like the A14. This has been redesigned to improve its efficiency and be able to perform more than 40% more operations per second. We expect this same neural engine to make the leap to the M2 chip with Apple.

Lastly, the A15 features an improved video processing engine, which speeds up video decoding and encoding. The M1 chip and the M1 Pro have one of them, while the M1 Max chip has two. We wouldn’t be surprised if this continued with Apple’s M2 chip. They have a single enhanced video engine on the M2 chip and the M2 Pro, as well as the M2 Max. It would be nice to see more improvements here, as Macs are often used as video production machines. In particular, Apple’s SoCs do not yet have hardware support for AV1 code (neither encoding nor decoding). It would be a good strategy to see it added in the version of the M2 video processing engine.

It might be exciting to think that the M2 chip would be a major architectural revolution for Apple. Most likely, it will carry the technology of the A15 forward in exactly the same way that the M1 derives from the A14. Perhaps Apple will further deviate its Mac silicon from the A-series architecture in the future. However, in its second generation of chips, with the A15 scaled in exactly the same way.

Performance limitations will vary greatly depending on the task or benchmark in question. Well, as well as performance factors of SSDs and cooling that always influence. Generally speaking, it might be reasonable to expect a CPU performance improvement of about 20 percent (less than 10 percent on a single core). Meanwhile the addition of additional cores will cause the GPU performance to increase by around 30 percent. These improvements will be accompanied by better performance in machine learning and video encoding.