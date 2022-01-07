Apple Loses Jeff Wilcox: Apple’s Leading Designer Silicon Returns to Intel

Jeff Wilcox, Apple Silicon Leader and developer of T2 security processors, left Apple after more than eight years to return to Intel and oversee the architecture of all Intel System-ona-Chip (SoC) projects. The Cupertino company, therefore, now close to completing the transition from Intel processors to its platform, loses the head of the M1 development team.
Jeff Wilcox joined Apple in 2013, snatched from Intel where he worked as chief engineer of PC chipsets. Prior to that, Wilcox had worked at Magnum Semiconductor and Nvidia.
The LinkedIn profile reads that Wilcox has “led the transition” of all Macs to Apple processors and, even earlier, developed the SoC and system architecture for the T2 coprocessor used in Intel-based Macs.
When he announced his departure from Apple last December, Wilcox said he was about to take on a new opportunity and was proud of what he had accomplished at Apple.
“After eight fantastic years I have decided to leave Apple and pursue another opportunity. It has been an incredible run and I could not be more proud of everything we have accomplished during my working stint, which culminated in the transition to Apple Silicon with SOCs and M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max systems. I will miss all my Apple colleagues and friends very much, but I can’t wait for the start of my next journey at the beginning of the year. “
Wilcox is now an Intel Fellow and CTO of the Design Engineering Group and will be responsible for the architecture of all SoCs for all Intel client segments. Apple’s “Silicon” team is led by Johny Srouji, vice president of hardware technologies, and it is unclear whether or not Wilcox’s departure will have a major impact on Apple’s chip development in the future.
Apple, as known, is now almost at the end of the complete transition to its processors that should be completed in these sets with the launch of the new Mac Pro and iMac Pro.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said last October that he is aiming to win back Apple in the future by creating “a better chip” than his own. The projects in the pipeline between now and the next two / three years are many and already with the recent Alder Lake there could be a first change of direction. According to Intel, the Core i9 designed for laptops is faster than Apple’s M1 Max chip used in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
Nor is it known whether Apple tried to keep Wilcox with some financial incentive. In recent weeks, news has leaked about bonuses, ranging between $ 50,000 and $ 180,000 in the form of shares, that Apple has decided to offer to engineers in certain areas of the company to ensure that they do not pass to the competition.