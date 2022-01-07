Apple Loses Jeff Wilcox: Apple’s Leading Designer Silicon Returns to Intel

Jeff Wilcox, Apple Silicon Leader and developer of T2 security processors, left Apple after more than eight years to return to Intel and oversee the architecture of all Intel System-ona-Chip (SoC) projects. The Cupertino company, therefore, now close to completing the transition from Intel processors to its platform, loses the head of the M1 development team.

Jeff Wilcox joined Apple in 2013, snatched from Intel where he worked as chief engineer of PC chipsets. Prior to that, Wilcox had worked at Magnum Semiconductor and Nvidia.

The LinkedIn profile reads that Wilcox has “led the transition” of all Macs to Apple processors and, even earlier, developed the SoC and system architecture for the T2 coprocessor used in Intel-based Macs.

When he announced his departure from Apple last December, Wilcox said he was about to take on a new opportunity and was proud of what he had accomplished at Apple.