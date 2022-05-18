Apple loses an important figure: Goodfellow returns to Google

There has recently been talk of the speed with which Silicon Valley technicians and engineers change shirts and move from one company to another seduced by new job opportunities and substantial salary increases.
The latest case, however, concerns a big shot in the industry like Ian Goodfellow, who allegedly stepped down as director of Apple’s artificial intelligence and machine learning department to return to Google, a company for which he had worked before moving on to. Cupertino apple.
According to what reported by Bloomberg, it seems that Goodfellow has left due to some differences of opinion on the organization of work and the policies of Apple’s personnel management and has thus decided to accept a position at DeepMind, a division of Google that also works on the ‘artificial intelligence. However, none of the parties involved has yet confirmed the hiring.
Goodfellow lasted about 3 years in the court of Tim Cook and associates. Hired in 2019 by Apple, he left a post of engineer responsible for projects related to artificial intelligence at Google. He is considered the father of the GAN (General Adversarial Network) which are currently used to generate multimedia content, including through deepfake.
Recently, Goodfellow has shown a strong openness to flexible work management among his team’s employees, going against Apple’s practice, which has always been quite contrary to smart working. Indeed, it is precisely for this reason that he wants to force his employees to work from the office even in the event of new increases in infections linked to the pandemic, has lost other important figures.
The clutches, evidently, have increased to the point of a rupture of relations, with the return to the fold of the Big G by the talented engineer. Ah, an interesting fact: the boy in question has not yet turned 40.