Apple loses an important figure: Goodfellow returns to Google

There has recently been talk of the speed with which Silicon Valley technicians and engineers change shirts and move from one company to another seduced by new job opportunities and substantial salary increases.

The latest case, however, concerns a big shot in the industry like Ian Goodfellow, who allegedly stepped down as director of Apple’s artificial intelligence and machine learning department to return to Google, a company for which he had worked before moving on to. Cupertino apple.

According to what reported by Bloomberg, it seems that Goodfellow has left due to some differences of opinion on the organization of work and the policies of Apple’s personnel management and has thus decided to accept a position at DeepMind, a division of Google that also works on the ‘artificial intelligence. However, none of the parties involved has yet confirmed the hiring.