Apple loses a memory supplier: there is a candidate, but the US would not like it

The mouths are always sewn on what happens in the back room of Cupertino, however Bloomberg, through Mark Gurman, who recently took stock of MacBooks, has picked up some news. Recently one of the memory suppliers for the iPhone, the Japanese company Kioxiawould have been forced out of the supply chain, or at least that’s the narrative provided by some inside sources.
Apple is foresighted about its suppliers, especially in a time of crisis like this, so it wouldn’t be in trouble in the short term. But future challenges cannot be tackled with just two suppliers, Micron Technology and Samsung. It is necessary to recompose the “triad”, to diversify the sources of supply and to be ready to face any other defections or difficulties, even if only momentary, in finding the components necessary for production.
Apple is rumored to stand looking with interest the catalog of Yangtze Memory Technologies, which, however, is a Chinese reality, it seems, supported by the Government. For Yangtze and China, needless to say, it would be a great thing if a millionaire order came from Apple, but on the other side of the Pacific, the move would have a different meaning. In Homeland Apple, underlines the newspaper, “it could be criticized given the current ties between Washington and Beijingcrumbled on the one hand by China’s ambiguous position on the war in Ukraine, and on the other by efforts to contain China’s technological rise “.
That in Cupertino there has been more than some assessment of the Yangtze Chinese seems quite probable since both Bloomberg and the Asian newspaper DigiTimes support it, but the two continue the narrative in a different way. For the first, nothing would have been decided yet, also because Apple still does not have sufficient guarantees that the Yangtze memories meet its requirements in terms of reliability, quality and production volumes, while the second says that as early as May, small quantities of memories should leave China for Apple Park NAND flash.
