Apple loses a memory supplier: there is a candidate, but the US would not like it

The mouths are always sewn on what happens in the back room of Cupertino, however Bloomberg, through Mark Gurman, who recently took stock of MacBooks, has picked up some news. Recently one of the memory suppliers for the iPhone, the Japanese company Kioxiawould have been forced out of the supply chain, or at least that’s the narrative provided by some inside sources.

Apple is foresighted about its suppliers, especially in a time of crisis like this, so it wouldn’t be in trouble in the short term. But future challenges cannot be tackled with just two suppliers, Micron Technology and Samsung. It is necessary to recompose the “triad”, to diversify the sources of supply and to be ready to face any other defections or difficulties, even if only momentary, in finding the components necessary for production.