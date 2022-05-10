Apple like Samsung on displays: one without a polarizer is being studied

According to the most recent rumors, the debut of Apple’s first leaflet will at best take place in 2023. It is therefore a novelty with a medium-term horizon, so it is not surprising that the latest rumors about the work in progress in Cupertino concern (again ) the design of one screen without polarizing filtera component present on smartphones for years but which complicates life in foldable devices.

The The Elec reports that the development of an OLED without a polarizer, therefore thinner, would have begun in Cupertino, and it is the same source of the Asian newspaper to suggest that it should find application in a display designed to equip a leaflet. The polarizing filter is adopted on smartphones to prevent the passage of light at certain angles.

The result is a display with better outdoor visibility, but the “work” of the filter is not free. You pay with an “effective” brightness, an efficiency, lower than one without a polarizer, so manufacturers have to compensate by using brighter panels with two consequences: consumption and wear are growing. Samsung has been working to put the use of the filter behind it, and last year announced it had succeeded.