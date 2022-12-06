Apple less and less dependent on China: iPad will also be made in India

Apple he chose India to replace – slowly – China as the country in which to produce its devices. We have already seen this with the iPhone 14 (and the clashes at Foxconn accelerated the process), as well as with AirPods and Beats. The lockdowns, the persistence of the pandemic, social tensions and – last but not least – the increasingly cold relations between Washington and Beijing would have by now convinced Tim Cook to diversify production by aiming for the Asian subcontinent. Nor is it a random choice, since specialized supply chains have already existed in that country for some time, the internal market is among the most important globally and the cost of labor is lower than in other parts of the world.

IPAD: SKILLS AND TENSION

iPad could also go the same way. It would be a question of a productive diversification and not of a tout court shift of the entire chain. The management of Cupertino would be currently engaged in discuss with the Indian authorities to obtain the necessary green light, even if at the moment it seems that there is still nothing concrete.

Although the skills are not lacking, the creation of a device new (for Indian workforce) as iPad could lead to slowdowns in the production process, with negative market consequences for Apple. Plus, they might not help either growing socio-political tensions between India and Chinawith their respective armies that have been protecting their borders for some time now.

Apple has also relied on India for some older iPhone models – iPhone 13, but also 11, 12 and SE. By 2025 the American company aims to bring 25% of the total production of its smartphone to the country, analysts estimate that the percentage could grow to 35% within the next five years. Of iPads made in india we have been talking for some time now, now it seems that the time is ripe to implement the idea.