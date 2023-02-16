5G News
Apple less and less China-dependent: part of the production moves to Vietnam

Apple less and less China-dependent: part of the production moves to Vietnam

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple is preparing to increase the production and assembly of its products outside of China. The South China Morning Post in fact, it reports the acquisition by the partner Foxconn of a land of 45 hectares in Vietnamon which a new plant will be built where the long-awaited Mac Pro and part of the MacBooks will presumably also be built.

And it is precisely to Vietnam that the Cupertino-based company looks with the greatest interest – but there is also India, especially for the iPhone – considering the difficulties encountered in 2022 in China due to repeated lockdowns which have caused slowdowns along the production chain and strong social unease on the part of workers (to which must be added the tensions between Washington and Beijing). In Vietnam, for example, there are already Foxconn factories dedicated to iPads, AirPods Pro and HomePods, and Apple’s presence through its partners could soon be further enhanced.

DIVERSIFY
The new plant will be built in the Bac Giang province east of the capital Hanoi. CEO Tim Cook evidently does not want to recreate the conditions that occurred in 2022 that caused a shortage of iPhone 14 on the market, contributing to the historic drop in revenue of the American company in the last quarter.

Not only Vietnam, it was said: Apple’s investments in India have been conspicuous in recent times, there is even talk of the half of the iPhones that will be produced in the Asian subcontinent in 2027, as well as AirPods earphones will increasingly be Made in India. The important thing, explains Tim Cook, is diversify production so from reduce risks of underproduction and inefficiencies along the supply chain.

