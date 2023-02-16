Apple less and less China-dependent: part of the production moves to Vietnam

Apple is preparing to increase the production and assembly of its products outside of China. The South China Morning Post in fact, it reports the acquisition by the partner Foxconn of a land of 45 hectares in Vietnamon which a new plant will be built where the long-awaited Mac Pro and part of the MacBooks will presumably also be built.

And it is precisely to Vietnam that the Cupertino-based company looks with the greatest interest – but there is also India, especially for the iPhone – considering the difficulties encountered in 2022 in China due to repeated lockdowns which have caused slowdowns along the production chain and strong social unease on the part of workers (to which must be added the tensions between Washington and Beijing). In Vietnam, for example, there are already Foxconn factories dedicated to iPads, AirPods Pro and HomePods, and Apple’s presence through its partners could soon be further enhanced.