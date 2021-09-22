Apple leaves ‘Fortnite’ on its blacklist and will not allow its presence in the App Store

The post-sentencing effects in the case facing Apple and Epic Games they continue to be felt, especially in the part that bit the dust with the greatest intensity, see the claims of the video game developer that were left in the air. And the speaker of these effects is none other than the usual, the same CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney, who now denounces – through social networks, he has no other – the new situation.

In summary, the trial was carried out, the considerations of both parties were taken into account and finally the judge ruled largely against Epic Games, but also giving a blow to Apple that can mark a before and after in the strict usury strategy that the Cupertino company has always practiced. In the case of Epic Games, what seems to bother them the most is that it is still not accepted in the Appe App Store.

«Fortnite will remain blacklisted in the Apple ecosystem until all judicial appeals are exhausted, a process that could last up to five years “, denounced the CEP of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, through his Twitter account, also sharing the document sent by Apple with the confirmation of said end . Or what is the same, it will stay outside the walls of Apple for much longer than expected.

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

Summing up the previous story for those who do not have it fresh, Epic Games rebelled against the 30% commission of the App Store; Apple kicked out of the app store; Epic Games sued Apple for abusive position; the court ended up ruling a bit in plan neither for you nor for me, but dismissing all the requests of Epic Games except one, ultimately of vital importance for the future of the Apple ecosystem.

Namely: Epic Games had to pay $ 6 million to Apple for the losses caused when it broke the Apple Store rules that led Apple to expel from the store, as well as to respect those rules in the future … And for On the other hand, Apple will have to allow third-party payment systems to its regret, so the play did not go too bad for Epic Games.

Nevertheless, The court order will go into effect on December 9hey until then there is room for maneuver; Although it is especially later when the resources that the apple company has filed and will interpose will be resolved, throughout which and unless a court order is given that is not contemplated, there is no space for Fortnite in the App Store. Much to the chagrin of Sweeney and probably many of the Apple users.