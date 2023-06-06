Apple leads, Xiaomi is runner-up and Huawei ranks third in the global wearables market

In a report published this Tuesday, Canalys confirmed that the global market for smart watches and bracelets has been skating in the first quarter of 2023. This is because sales have fallen in many western countries, with India being the “only point outside the curve”.
When we observe the numbers and the performance of the manufacturers, the Apple leads the segment with 20% market share and the sale of 8.2 million devices. Still, driven by poor Western performance, the company saw its shipments drop 11% compared to the same period last year.
Xiaomi, on the other hand, follows vice-leader and has an 11% share, with the company selling 4.4 million units and its growth in the period was 4%.
See the Canalys compilation below:
Completing the podium, Huawei ranks third with a drop of an impressive 23%, with its market share shrinking from 11% to 9% in 2023 with the sale of 3.6 million devices.
However, even with all this fall, the Chinese still remains in front of Samsung, since the Korean is in fourth place with 2.7 million shipments and 7% share. The company also faced a 19% drop compared to the first quarter of 2022.
Commenting on the numbers, Canalys points out that consumers are leaving aside smart bracelets to bet on watches with larger displays. As a result, this segment lost 24% of its share and shipments reached 7.5 million units.
On the other hand, basic watches grew by 28% in the analyzed period, while smartwatches also fell by 11%.
The consumer even looks for a smart watch, but in the absence of good value for money, he ends up settling for simpler watches, but which deliver a larger display.
Do you wear any wearables? Which brand? Tell us here in the comments.