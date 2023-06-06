Apple leads, Xiaomi is runner-up and Huawei ranks third in the global wearables market

In a report published this Tuesday, Canalys confirmed that the global market for smart watches and bracelets has been skating in the first quarter of 2023. This is because sales have fallen in many western countries, with India being the “only point outside the curve”.

When we observe the numbers and the performance of the manufacturers, the Apple leads the segment with 20% market share and the sale of 8.2 million devices. Still, driven by poor Western performance, the company saw its shipments drop 11% compared to the same period last year.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, follows vice-leader and has an 11% share, with the company selling 4.4 million units and its growth in the period was 4%.

- Advertisement -

See the Canalys compilation below: