Apple leader of 5G smartphones, Xiaomi at the top for Android. Honor, what a growth!

The 5G smartphone market is extremely dynamic, and represents a segment that is becoming increasingly important given the progressive transition to new generation connections. Several times this year, 5G smartphones have been given credit for having supported the entire sector, therefore for manufacturers to increase their market shares in this specific area is becoming increasingly important.
Strategy Analytics look at the industry both in terms of market share, both from the point of view of quarterly variations in shipments by the main players: from the analysis of the third quarter of 2021 Apple in command, followed by Xiaomi and Samsung, which in turn managed to override Oppo. “Samsung is back in positive territory after three quarters of sequential declines in terms of shipments“, explains Ville Petteri-Ukonaho of Strategy Analytics. The excellent sales of smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, S21 Ultra and, for the medium and low-medium range, the devices of the Galaxy A range have affected the turnaround. .
But to provide even more interesting data is the analysis of the market that takes into account the growth rate of each individual brand. Here then we find out how Honor was the best of the quarter if you compare the numbers with those recorded in the previous quarter: the increase was even 194%. Here weighs the role that Honor 50 is having in China and beyond (we have tried it in depth and we have also done a vlog at San Siro). Without forgetting all its Pro, SE and Lite variants.
It remains solid at the forefront of Android brands Xiaomi, which, however, compared to Q2 2021 has not reported clear improvements. “Samsung’s recovery reduced Xiaomi’s ability to grow in Europe in the third quarter of 2021, while Oppo grew in China“.