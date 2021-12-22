Apple leader of 5G smartphones, Xiaomi at the top for Android. Honor, what a growth!

The 5G smartphone market is extremely dynamic, and represents a segment that is becoming increasingly important given the progressive transition to new generation connections. Several times this year, 5G smartphones have been given credit for having supported the entire sector, therefore for manufacturers to increase their market shares in this specific area is becoming increasingly important.

Strategy Analytics look at the industry both in terms of market share, both from the point of view of quarterly variations in shipments by the main players: from the analysis of the third quarter of 2021 Apple in command, followed by Xiaomi and Samsung, which in turn managed to override Oppo. “Samsung is back in positive territory after three quarters of sequential declines in terms of shipments“, explains Ville Petteri-Ukonaho of Strategy Analytics. The excellent sales of smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, S21 Ultra and, for the medium and low-medium range, the devices of the Galaxy A range have affected the turnaround. .