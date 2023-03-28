5G News
Apple launches the Pay Later function for installment purchases in up to 6 installments without fee

Apple launches the Pay Later function for installment purchases in up to 6 installments without fee

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple launches the Pay Later function for installment purchases in up to 6 installments without fee
1680027992 apple launches the pay later function for installment purchases in.jpeg
Apple launched this Tuesday (28) a new payment facility for iPhone users: Pay Later (“pay later”, in literal translation), a feature that allows you to divide purchases into four payments with zero interest and no fees. . The novelty is available only for the United States and no launch forecast in other countries.

According to information from the company, through the Apple Pay platform it is possible to pay in up to six weeks the value of purchases made using the service without any tax. Through the Wallet application, customers can easily track, manage and pay their loans directly through the company’s service.

According to Apple, it is possible to request loans from US$ 50 to US$ 1,000, about R$ 260 to R$ 5,170 in direct conversion, respectively, and can be used for both virtual and physical purchases in stores that accept Apple Pay . This function has not yet been made available to the entire community, but selected people will be invited from today (28).

“Apple Pay Later was designed with our users’ financial health in mind, so it has no fees or interest, and can be used and managed within Wallet, making it easier for consumers to make informed and responsible lending decisions,” said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Chrome for Android tests the new dark theme for sites and a new zoom: so you can activate its new functions

Division of purchases in Apple Pay. | Image: Disclosure.

All transactions are secure requiring identity validation with Face ID, Touch ID or passcode. The company reinforces its commitment to privacy by noting that users’ transaction and loan history is never shared or sold to third parties for marketing or advertising.

Apple Pay Later is offered by Apple Financing LLC, a subsidiary of Apple Inc., which handles credit assessment and lending.

Offers

Did you like this news announced by Apple? Tell us, comment!

