Apple launches the M1 Ultra processor: the most powerful chip in the family stands out with 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores

Apple has just released a new microprocessor from the M1 family. And, according to those from Cupertino, it is the most powerful of all. His figures promise. A lot. And it is that it incorporates 20 CPU cores, 64 cores for graphics, and has a power of 21 TFLOPS. However, these figures only tell us part of the story.

During the presentation of this chip, the spokespersons of this company have assured that the increase in the power of this microprocessor does not affect its efficiency in the least. It makes sense if we keep in mind that its microarchitecture is the same used by the other processors in this family.

Also, the other M1 chips have shown us in our tests that its efficiency is very competitiveso it is reasonable that this new hypervitaminized version of this CPU keeps this feature intact (something that we will check as soon as the first computer equipped with this chip falls into our hands).

More power than ever, but the same efficiency as always (according to Apple)

One of the first slides used by the spokespersons of this brand to publicize the new M1 Ultra chip clearly reflected that this processor double the surface of the M1 Max. Far from being anecdotal, this data invites us to intuit that the number of transistors integrated by Apple in the M1 Ultra processor is significantly higher (they are manufacturing it using 5nm photolithography and it incorporates 114 billion transistors).

