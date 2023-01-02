Apple launches self-service repairs in Spain

- Advertisement -

Apple today announced that the self service repairs It is already available in eight European countries, including Spain.

This service provides genuine Apple repair manuals, parts, and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store so users can complete Most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon.

The Self Service Repair Store provides access to over 200 individual parts and tools, as well as repair manuals.

The program allows customers experienced in the intricacies of electronic device repair the opportunity to complete their own repairs, using the same manuals, parts and tools as Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Apple will offer $49 tool rental kits so customers who don’t want to buy tools for a single repair will still have access to these professional repair tools. One week rental kits will be sent to customers free of charge.

Self-service repair is part of the Apple’s efforts to further expand access to repairs and increase the repairability of products over time. For the vast majority of customers who have no experience repairing electronic devices, going to a professional repair provider with certified technicians using genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.

In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service centers with access to genuine Apple parts, tools and training, including more than 4,000 Independent Repair Providers.

A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians. As a result, eight out of 10 Apple customers are within 30 minutes of an authorized service provider across Europe.



