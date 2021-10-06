Apple launches new programming resources for students

Apple is launching new programming resources for elementary students.

These new tools are part of Apple’s “Everyone Can Code” initiative that helps parents and teachers bring children closer to programming.

New resources to learn programming

One of the new resources is Everyone Can Code Early Learners, an activity guide related to programming and application development. A resource that teachers can use to include in their study plan.

It is a guide designed for children in kindergarten through the first grades of elementary school.

Our resources and assistance for educators are designed to prepare students to be the innovators of tomorrow, whether they are just starting out or ready to create their first applications.

And of course, the method proposed by this Apple guide is not monotonous, but the activities include other subjects such as Science, Physical Education, Music, Art, etc. For example, they are taught to use programming commands through dance moves.

Another proposal that you will find in this guide is to apply one of the suggested one-hour activities for the little ones to take their first steps in programming, but adding reflections on accessibility and inclusion in app design.

This guide, Everyone Can Code Early Learners, will be available within the Swift Playgrounds app. Several languages ​​have been taken into account for the deployment of this activity guide, including Spanish.

And for those who want a more advanced activity plan, they can turn to Everyone Can Code Adventures. A guide released by Apple last year. And of course, there are many other initiatives with free programming resources for the little ones, as we already shared in a previous article.