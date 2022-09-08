Apple launches new AirPods Pro with improvements and autonomy of up to 30 hours

At an event held on Wednesday afternoon, apple announced the new generation of the airpods Pro wireless headphones. The devices hit the market with H2 chipset and the promise of delivering higher audio quality.
In addition, Apple highlighted the presence of spatial audio feature to deliver a more immersive experience for all users in iOS 16.
For those who need to use their headphones in busy or noisy places, the new AirPods Pro also bring twice as powerful noise cancellation.
The adaptive transparency mode allows the user to adjust the level of audio they want to hear from the environment.
The rubbers also gained a smaller option for those who have a very small ear canal. According to Apple, this is a response to user feedback.
The autonomy of the headphones now reaches six hours of continuous playback on a single chargewhich can be expanded to up to 30 hours thanks to the use of the case.
In case the user ends up losing the headphones, the case now has a small speaker that emits an audio signal so that it is easier to find it.
Last but not least, the headphones can still use the Apple Watch charger to recharge the case.
According to Apple, pre-sales for the new AirPods Pro begin on September 9 in the United States and other select countries.
In Europe, there is still no set release date, but the official price is R$ 2,599.
