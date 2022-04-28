Apple launches its first self-service repair store

Announced at the end of last year with the surprising first news that Apple would begin to provide spare parts, tools and manuals to users who wish to carry out their own repairs, the company has finally announced that today it has been released in the USA your first official self-service repair shopwith more than 200 spare parts with which users can repair their iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 third generation series phones.

At this time, the webshop sells all kinds of original spare parts, step-by-step manuals and repair tools for screen management, battery and camera maintenance. However, the company promises that the store will start selling self-service repair kits for Macs powered by Apple silicon later this year. In addition, also will expand its reach to European markets later this yearalthough at the moment there is no news about the expansion to other high-volume markets such as China and India, and other regions of Asia.

As for the components sold, the company has already ensured that the tools available at its online auto repair store are designed with safety and reliability as the top priority. And in case there was any doubt, the company clarifies that it is the same tools used by its network of authorized repair points.

However, for its part, Apple continues to ask and recommend users to first review the repair manual and assess whether they think they can handle the technical process and have the skills to carry out this repair work on their own, or if they need the assistance of a professional. And obviously, Apple’s usual repair services will continue to be available as normal.

On the other hand, it also highlights the fact that repairs will not always be limited to hardware adjustment. Apple’s support page notes that, in some cases an additional system configuration step may be required once the physical repair is complete, where customers will need to contact the self-service repair shop support team for guidance on using the system configuration software tool.

Thus, Apple also urges users to return damaged and surplus parts after repairss, with the aim that these be recycled or restored, in line with its program of not creating electronic waste.