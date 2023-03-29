Apple launches iOS 16.5 beta with changes to Siri

- Advertisement -

Just one day after the release of iOS 16.4 to the world, Apple is once again launching the beta testing process.

iOS 16.5 beta 1 is rolling out to registered developer devices starting today. The public beta is likely to arrive later this week or next week.

OS 16.5 beta 1 will be available starting today for registered developers. As the update rolls out over the air in the next hour, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, selecting General, then Software Update.

We are still downloading iOS 16.5 on our devices to check what’s new. However, there are some features that Apple has announced but not yet released, as well as features in development that aren’t available yet.

With the iOS 16.5 beta, Apple is working to improve the features of Siri, and there is a new option to start a screen recording with the voice assistant. now you can say “Hey Siri, start a screen recording” to use the Screen Recording function.

Using this command will cause the iPhone’s screen to automatically record video until you tap to turn it off or activate Siri and say “Stop screen recording.”

Alongside iOS 16.5, Apple has also released the first betas of tvOS 16.5, HomePod Software Version 16.5, watchOS 9.5, and iPadOS 16.5.

