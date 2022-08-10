HomeTech GiantsAppleApple launches headphones made in collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Apple launches headphones made in collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1053215.jpeg
1053215.jpeg
- Advertisement -

No, it was no coincidence that Kim kardashian had publicly previewed the true wireless earbuds on launch last October Beats Fit Pro which apple then launched in November in the US, and which finally arrived in Italy at the end of January. In fact, during the day the brand owned by Apple announced that a special version of the Beats Fit Pro signed by the American celebrity will soon arrive.

Kim Kardashian, according to the video accompanying the presentation of the product, actively participated in the creation of this reinterpretation of the earphones. The variation from the standard options is in tnew color options: Moon (the clearest), Dunes (the median one) and finally Earth (the darkest).


The choice of shades, as explained by Kardashian herself, was guided by the principle that the earphones must “disappear”, and not be noticed, thus blending in with the tones of the skin, hair and outfit and maintaining a minimal mono-color approach.


The star pointed out that almost no technological product on the market offers “neutral” color options, and in this sense the edition dedicated to her of the Beats Fit Pro stands out from the crowd. Currently we don’t know if the Kardashian headphones will ever arrive in Italy: pre-orders for the USA, UK, France and Germany will open soon, on August 16. And the price is the same as the regular Beats Fit Pro at launch, that is € 229.95as well as the technical characteristics, which we report below for convenience.

A quick test of Sonnet’s Dual DisplayPort adapter: Two 4K monitors on one port

BEATS FIT PRO: TECHNICAL FEATURES
  • in-ear headphones
  • automatic play / pause when putting on / taking off earphones
  • b button to manage music, make phone calls and switch between listening modes
  • ANC and Transparency mode
  • Adaptive EQ
  • Apple H1 chip
  • Automatic Switching between iCloud devices, Audio Sharing, Hey Siri (no hands, only voice), Find on iOS
  • autonomy: ANC and Transparency active: 6 hours, +21 hours with charging case | Adaptive EQ: 7 hours, +23 hours with case | 5 minutes recharge = 1 hours of listening
  • compatibility: iOS, Android via Beats app
  • material: internal part in recycled plastic, 88% wood fiber based packaging
  • headset size: 1.9x3x2.4cm
  • earphone weight: 5.6g
  • case size: 2,85×6,2×6,2cm
  • case weight: 55.1g
  • connectivity: Bluetooth and USB-C port
  • IPx4
  • battery life: up to 6 hours (earphones only), 27 hours with case (ANC and Transparency active)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Alexey Alchin: Russian who burned passport in war protest faces extradition back home

A court in Bulgaria wants to extradite a Russian national who burned his passport...
Amazon

A 1998 Nokia turned into Android, this is the story

As for the rest of the specifications, it has 1 GB of RAM and...
Entertainment

“Reliving Christmas”, the comedy by Mauricio Ochmann and Ana Brenda Contreras that will soon be streaming

This is not the only job Ana Brenda is about to premiere on streaming....
Artificial Intelligence

Deepfakes in video calls are becoming more and more frequent. This method promises to detect them easily

Last month we told you how lying on your resume was a...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.