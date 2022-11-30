Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple launches free programming sessions for children in Rio de Janeiro and...

Apple launches free programming sessions for children in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple launches free programming sessions for children in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo
- Advertisement -

Commemorating Computer Science Education Week, Apple announced on Tuesday (29) the expansion of its resources aimed at early childhood education with special sessions in its programming labs managed by the Today at Apple division starting next Monday. fair, December 5th.

In a press release, the Cupertino giant reveals that the intention of Coding Lab for Kids is to teach the basics of programming for free so that children can create their first application. This project is aimed at children aged 10 and over, available in Apple Stores around the world, including Europe.

“Around the world, our stores are community hubs where people of all ages are invited to discover the most innovative products, learn new skills and explore their creative passions,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Senior Vice President, Retail and Apple People.

- Advertisement -

According to the company, interested parties should access the official Today at Apple page (access) and select the country and store where they want to appear in person. In Europe, there are only two options available: VillageMall, a shopping center in Rio de Janeiro, and Morumbi, in the city of São Paulo.

Children using Apple devices. (Image: Disclosure).

Apple explains that children will use the company’s own devices and applications specially designed to encourage the development of apps by minors. “Apple’s coding resources are designed to teach essential skills while preparing students for high-demand careers in computer science,” says Apple.

Offers on Apple
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

December’s Xbox Games With Gold: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury

We are entering the final stretch of 2022, but subscription services continue to offer...
Android

Threema for Android launches group audio/video calls

Threema, the Swiss-based secure messaging service, has just unveiled the new version of its...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.