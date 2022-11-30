Apple launches free programming sessions for children in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

Commemorating Computer Science Education Week, Apple announced on Tuesday (29) the expansion of its resources aimed at early childhood education with special sessions in its programming labs managed by the Today at Apple division starting next Monday. fair, December 5th.
In a press release, the Cupertino giant reveals that the intention of Coding Lab for Kids is to teach the basics of programming for free so that children can create their first application. This project is aimed at children aged 10 and over, available in Apple Stores around the world, including Europe.
“Around the world, our stores are community hubs where people of all ages are invited to discover the most innovative products, learn new skills and explore their creative passions,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Senior Vice President, Retail and Apple People.
According to the company, interested parties should access the official Today at Apple page (access) and select the country and store where they want to appear in person. In Europe, there are only two options available: VillageMall, a shopping center in Rio de Janeiro, and Morumbi, in the city of São Paulo.
Apple explains that children will use the company’s own devices and applications specially designed to encourage the development of apps by minors. “Apple’s coding resources are designed to teach essential skills while preparing students for high-demand careers in computer science,” says Apple.