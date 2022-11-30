Apple launches free programming sessions for children in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

Commemorating Computer Science Education Week, Apple announced on Tuesday (29) the expansion of its resources aimed at early childhood education with special sessions in its programming labs managed by the Today at Apple division starting next Monday. fair, December 5th.

In a press release, the Cupertino giant reveals that the intention of Coding Lab for Kids is to teach the basics of programming for free so that children can create their first application. This project is aimed at children aged 10 and over, available in Apple Stores around the world, including Europe.