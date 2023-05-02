Apple Launches First Security Rapid Response for iPhone and Mac

- Advertisement -

Apple has released the first rapid security response for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1 devices.

Security rapid response patches are small, critical updates that target iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms and patch security issues without installing a new major software update.

Some of these updates may fix vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited in attacks.

Quick Security Responses are a new type of software release for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They offer important security enhancements between software updates, such as improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework build, or other critical system libraries. . They can also be used to fix some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported.

You can follow the steps below to check if security quick responses are available for your device:

iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates and check that Security responses and system files is turned on.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates and check that Security responses and system files is turned on. Mac: Choose Apple menu > System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right. Click the Show details button next to Automatic Updates, and then make sure Install security responses and system files is turned on.

If you turn off quick security responses updates or decline to install them when offered, your device will receive security patches as part of a future software update.

According to some userstoday’s update for iPhones does not install on some devices with “Unable to verify security response” errors. In my case, on an iPhone 14 Pro, I have not had any problem installing the update.



