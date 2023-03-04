Apple launches feature for developers that compares app performance

Apple presented this Friday (03) a new tool for developers to analyze the performance of their applications available for iPhone, iPad and Mac. This is a new section on the App Store Connect — a service that connects devs to the app store — which allows you to compare user experience data with your rivals. A new benchmarks dashboard that adds the option for developers to analyze peer groups — i.e. apps similar to yours — and find key data to compare the experience of their creations to competing solutions, including software bug rate, retention of users, among others.

The data is updated on a monthly basis, allowing developers to always keep track of information about the usage of their applications. Apple sorts titles into a peer group automatically based on three factors: app category, business model (paid or free, in-app purchases, etc.) and number of downloads. - Advertisement - The category can include a variety of topics, such as games and productivity tools. The business model can be characterized by the way in which the developer generates revenue from the app — whether through advertisements, in-app purchases or a one-time purchase of the app itself. There are also completely free applications that can be compared with each other. Instagram launches a new search engine with image and video suggestions (TikTok style) For the amount of downloads, Apple classifies apps into groups of low, medium or high popularity, but does not specify the numbers. It is possible that these divisions will be made based on hundreds, thousands or even millions of installations.

Apple claims that data presented to other developers is fully anonymized — only data pertaining to their apps will be seen. As a result, there is no way to know the specific competitors being used for the comparison. There are several third-party apps that have a similar function for analytics, but with the solution integrated into the App Store Connect itself, developers will have an even more accurate, detailed and free tool. Apple claims that since its debut in 2008, the App Store has paid more than R$1.7 trillion to its community of devs.

