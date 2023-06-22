Apple launches application development kit for visionOS and lets you “test” Vision Pro

- Advertisement -

Apple made available on Wednesday (21) the application development kit (SDK) for visionOS, the operating system that will debut with its first mixed reality headset. This means that developers will finally be able to test the platform and build their immersive experience applications for Vision Pro. All members of the developer community can download the visionOS SDK and start producing the spatial computing applications that will mark the first generation of Apple’s AR/VR headsets. The tools are available in beta 2 of Xcode 15.

In addition to enabling application development, the visionOS SDK allows you to "test" the operating system before the launch of Vision Pro. For those of you with a Mac, you can now simulate the mixed reality platform on your computer and try out the user interface before you start coding. Courtesy of journalist Daryl Baxter, the screenshots below reveal more details of the visionOS UI, which has design elements similar to those found in iOS and macOS. Xcode lets you simulate day and night environments, use the mouse to "head move" and look around, open system applications, and much more.

(Images: iMore)

“By harnessing the space around us, spatial computing opens up new opportunities for our developers and allows them to imagine new ways to help their users connect, be productive and enjoy new kinds of entertainment,” said Susan Prescott, vice president of worldwide relationships with Apple developers.

The company points out that visionOS will have a variety of input means, including gestures and voice commands, so developers should keep these characteristics of the operating system in mind to ensure that users have a fluid and intuitive experience. The Apple Vision Pro is expected to launch in early 2024.

