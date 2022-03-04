Apple launches a new version of Safari, what’s new?

Apple does not give up its efforts to offer an internet browser that is one of the best on the market, and in this way compete face to face with creations such as Chrome or Edge. Well, a new version of Safari has just been released that includes improvements that are quite interesting. We are talking about iteration 141, which is already available as a preliminary version -Technology Preview-, therefore, it is a creation that is intended for developers to use, but it is still an excellent way to check what that the Cupertino company is working on. By the way, if you are interested in downloading this development, you will not find any difficulty in doing so at this link as long as you meet the minimum requirements that are requested (which we have to say are not exactly crazy). These are the great novelties of the new Apple Safari One of the great advances that will come with the new version of the browser is that the speed with which it works is significantly improved, both when accessing pages and when playing multimedia content. This is achieved, among other things, by the implementation of two advances in what has to do with Web API and Web Animations, which in Safari are largely responsible for everything that has to do with loading the information that comes from the Internet. There are also important advances in what has to do with security and bug fixes. In the first case, it should be noted that the use of Content Security Policy is optimized, which prevents problems with attacks that occur from the cloud. Therefore, you will be able to use the browser in a much safer way. Besides, there are errors that had been detected in the software and that have been solved, such as some that would be part of the CSS and JavaScript, so there will be fewer problems loading the websites optimally (especially in what has to do with the distribution of space, where some users suffered from bad loads on a regular basis). Does this have to be the main browser? Well the answer is no. In other words, you can download the trial version of Safari that we are talking about and use it independently (having the stable one on your computer as well). So trying out the new stuff doesn’t mean you don’t have a final Safari also available on the Mac you have. This is a good option, which may encourage you to give the version that includes the new improvements that Apple is preparing a chance. >