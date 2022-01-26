Apple launches a new Solo Loop Black Unity strap of…

Manzana surprises us this day with the launch of a new Solo Loop Black Unity strap and a new watch face available for the latest version of watchOS. This represents a number of initiatives that Apple is supporting, in this case, to organizations that work in defense of racial equity and justice. This strap is inspired by Afrofuturism and symbolizes the need for a fairer world. The face called Lights of Unity accompanies it with a colorful design based on the hands of the clock.

New Black Unity strap and a special Apple face

Apple celebrates the month of Black History with a series of initiatives, this is one of the most surprising announcements and that was not in the orbit of any leaker. Those from Cupertino describe it like this:

The Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is the work of Black allies and creatives who want to celebrate Black history and culture, and is inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that approaches the African diaspora from the perspective of science, technology and empowerment. personal. It is a tribute to the generations of black people whose voices have been heard and ignored, and symbolizes the need for a more equal world. Showcasing the colors of the Pan-African flag, the strap is created by braiding 16,000 recycled polyester filaments with ultra-fine silicone threads using high-precision machines, then laser-cutting the piece to exact length. It has a smooth and pleasant to the touch finish, and is resistant to water and sweat. The strap is complemented by the Lights of Unity dial, whose hands emit light that dynamically changes throughout the day. Includes the Black Unity message with laser engraving on the handles.

The dial was designed using 2D ray tracing technology, which is the reason for its pleasing look and has never been implemented for a watch. Each pixel on the screen simulates the light and shadow that falls on it. The movement of the hands reveals and hides the light simultaneously as the day progresses.

Personalization is interesting. You can choose the full screen or a circular movement, black and white color options among others. You can also download wallpapers based on these designs for iPhone, iPad and Mac.