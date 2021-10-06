Apple launches a new ‘firmware’ for its AirPods Pro and Max: they will not be easily lost

The AirPods were already within the “Search” platform of iOS and any user with one of these devices could locate them on a map without problems. Now, unlike an iPhone, an iPad, or an Apple Watch, the inability to connect to tell us where they are when we move away from them works against them to find their whereabouts easily. That is what Apple has proposed to correct through a function that it already announced at the last WWDC in June in which we met those new AirTags. Precisely, based on a similar technology, and a complete rethinking of the “Search” application, the AirPods can now enjoy a more precise location and the possibility of receiving notifications when we move away from them thanks to an update that is coming. It did not come with iOS 15, but almost Apple’s original plans always went through implementing these functions at the same time that iOS 15 came to our smartphones, although it could not be. If the new operating system arrived on September 20, this AirPods location function has been significantly delayed and it has been sent to us from Cupertino through an update in the firmware of the helmets. Thus, in the last hours all the generations of AirPods Pro and AirPods Max have begun to be updated to gain in location precision on the map, a new interface, the possibility of close search, lost mode and notifications when we get too far from them. . That is, an early warning that we could have left them somewhere forgotten. What Apple has done is to take all the experience gathered with its AirTags to apply it to the helmets, in such a way that even if we leave and leave them anywhere, the reading we obtain within the “Search” application is as accurate as possible . In this way, we will always have a preview on the iPhone screen that is clear enough to get an idea of ​​where we should start looking for headphones. The AirPods update process will be progressive and, yes, it is not a very transparent procedure since there is no “Update” option to press to start the whole process. You have to keep the helmets in the case, charged, and place everything near the iPhone so that when you receive the update notification, it is applied. >