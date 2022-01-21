Apple, Kristin Quayle new number 1 in communication: worked with Steve Jobs

He leaves Apple after not even a year of work, Stella Low, for “spend more time with the family”. Low was CEO Tim Cook’s contact person for public relations on a global scale. In its place she was named Kristin Huguet Quayle, who thus climbs several steps of the Cupertino pyramid after fifteen years spent as a spokesperson for the company.
Low had joined the company in May last year after her experience in another giant like Cisco, where she held the same top position assigned to her at Apple. Quayle appears to have the right background to play a delicate role, especially for a giant like Apple that has in fact erected its winning strategy on communication, which led it to be the first company in the world to break down the 3 trillion capitalization wall.
Apple’s new communications number one worked closely with Tim Cook, sure, but also with the visionary Steve Jobs, whose myth has remained alive even ten years after his disappearance. Quayle, who lived and in a sense even participated in the rise of Apple, knows what it means to work at Apple Park and in recent years she has found herself at the forefront of thorny issues like the legal battle with Epic Games.
No less delicate challenges that await Quayle at the change of room, which has already happened: in the pipeline there are the first viewer for mixed reality whose arrival is almost certain compared to more ambitious projects – if only for the costs involved – such as that of Apple Car, for which longer times will be needed judging by the rumors. The Cupertino company confirmed the change at the top with a statement:
Kristin has played a vital role in sharing Apple’s history of incredible innovation and strong values for over fifteen years. Thanks to her extraordinary experience, Kristin is particularly suited to her new role as supervisor of world communications.