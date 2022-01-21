Apple, Kristin Quayle new number 1 in communication: worked with Steve Jobs

He leaves Apple after not even a year of work, Stella Low, for “spend more time with the family”. Low was CEO Tim Cook’s contact person for public relations on a global scale. In its place she was named Kristin Huguet Quayle, who thus climbs several steps of the Cupertino pyramid after fifteen years spent as a spokesperson for the company.

Low had joined the company in May last year after her experience in another giant like Cisco, where she held the same top position assigned to her at Apple. Quayle appears to have the right background to play a delicate role, especially for a giant like Apple that has in fact erected its winning strategy on communication, which led it to be the first company in the world to break down the 3 trillion capitalization wall.