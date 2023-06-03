HomeTech NewsApple iTunes has a serious security flaw you really should know about

Apple iTunes has a serious security flaw you really should know about

A high-severity vulnerability has been discovered in Apple’s iconic iTunes program that could allow threat actors to escalate privileges locally, essentially giving them the keys to the kingdom. 

Cybersecurity researchers from Synopsys outlined the flaw in the Windows version of the multimedia hub, explaining that the app creates a privileged folder with weak access controls.

