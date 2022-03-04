Apple, it’s time to go back to the office (in the US): the transition begins on April 11th

Just this morning we were saying that Apple, like all the big tech giants, would probably start the procedures for returning to the office in the spring (at least in the USA), and a few hours later the “confirmation” arrives: the date chosen by Tim Cook and associates is theApril 11that least according to what the always knowledgeable Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. For the moment we have no information on the offices in the rest of the world, but it is safe to assume that everything will depend on the local trend of the epidemic and on the decisions of the authorities.
According to the report, like many companies in the Apple industry will adopt the so-called hybrid model – or a few days of work in the office and a few days at home each week. The plan is divided into the following stages:
- From 11 April: presence in the office will be required at least one day a week.
- From 2 May: presence in the office will be required at least two days a week.
- From 23 May: presence in the office will be required at least three days a week. The office days will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, in other words: you will be able to work from home on Wednesday and Friday.
A passage from the memo sent by CEO Tim Cook to employees viewed by Bloomberg reads:
For many of you, I know that returning to the office is a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can return to interact more fully with colleagues who play such an important role in our lives. For others, it can be a difficult change.
It is worth mentioning that in the past months Apple had publicly announced its intention to return to the office this February, but then had decided to postpone “indefinitely” with the growth of infections due to the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. At this stage, the United States is starting to loosen restrictions, both on gatherings and on the requirement to wear a mask. This morning, there was a rumor that Apple had in turn eliminated the requirement of a mask for fully vaccinated employees.