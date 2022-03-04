Apple, it’s time to go back to the office (in the US): the transition begins on April 11th

Just this morning we were saying that Apple, like all the big tech giants, would probably start the procedures for returning to the office in the spring (at least in the USA), and a few hours later the “confirmation” arrives: the date chosen by Tim Cook and associates is theApril 11that least according to what the always knowledgeable Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. For the moment we have no information on the offices in the rest of the world, but it is safe to assume that everything will depend on the local trend of the epidemic and on the decisions of the authorities.

According to the report, like many companies in the Apple industry will adopt the so-called hybrid model – or a few days of work in the office and a few days at home each week. The plan is divided into the following stages: