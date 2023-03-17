Apple is working on improving Siri, which will not become a chatbot

For the moment she has been dubbed Bobcatand according to when colleagues report from 9to5mac.com who found traces in the latest beta of tvOS 16.4 (released yesterday) it is one of the technologies with which Apple wants to improve interaction with Siri, making the language more natural in certain areas. Apple would not be interested at the moment in trying a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence, the last frontier of the relationship between human intelligence and machine intelligence, but it seems to be working to refine what is already there, namely Siri.

At present Apple uses natural language generation to make Siri tell jokes, but there would be the intention to make Siri more “human” even when it comes to managing a timer, among other things. Clearly using on tvOS would be a starting point, since Siri is the same for any operating system, so tvOS it would only be a propaedeutic test bed for a wider implementationalso on iOS, HomePod OS and so on.