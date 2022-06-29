Apple is working on a super-powerful 3nm M3 chip for the 2023 MacBooks

The MacBook Air, mini and Pro of 2023 could well be entitled to a new Apple M3 chip, which would be the first engraved in 3 nm. We expect a significant increase in performance, but above all a much better energy efficiency.

After unveiling a new generation of its M2 chip with the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro a few weeks ago, we now know that the American giant is now working on an even more powerful M3 chipbut who will especially benefit froma more advanced fineness of engraving.

The M2 chip was up to 45% more powerful than the M1 chip, but didn’t bring much improvement in power consumption. This could change with the next generation that Apple is preparing for 2023, since the processor would adopt the new TSMC 3 nm engravinga significant evolution compared to the 5 nm used by the M1 and M2 chips.

The MacBook M3 chip will be engraved in 3 nm

According to the information provided by TSMC, we can expect that the new 3 nm engraving increases chip performance by 10-15% at the same power levels Where reduces the power by 25% to 30% at the ” same transistor speeds ». It will therefore be up to Apple to decide whether it prefers to improve the power of its chips while maintaining the same energy consumption or to improve the autonomy of the next MacBooks without drastically increasing their performance.

The DigiTimes report announces that the M3 chip would not be the only one engraved in 3 nm, since the new M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs which will succeed the M1 Pro and M1 Max of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro could also benefit from the same finesse. of engraving. Like the next MacBook Airs, they are not expected to arrive until 2023.

The American manufacturer’s laptops would therefore be the first to benefit from TSMC’s new 3 nm engraving, before it was used in the A17 chip of the iPhone 15 in September 2023. In the meantime, we expect a new generation of Mac mini with an M2 chip from the end of the year, probably around November.

Source : Digitimes

