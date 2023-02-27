Apple is working on a non-invasive glucose monitor for the Apple Watch

In recent days, more details have been released about the work Apple is carrying out in its Exploratory Design Group (XDG), especially regarding non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has pointed out in his Power On newsletter that XDG “operates as a startup with Apple”, which means that it is an independent team that works in a building called Tantau 9, near Apple Park. This team has “a few hundred people”, among whom are mainly engineers and academics.

The silent work of Apple’s XDG group

Although XDG is technically part of Apple’s Hardware Technologies Group, its day-to-day operations are run by a small group of engineers and scientists. Until recently, the team was led by Bill Athas, but he passed away in late 2022. As usual with Apple, XDG operates with a high level of secrecy and compartmentalization: team members are organized by skill sets rather than individual projects, allowing them to work on various initiatives that fit their skills. Despite this, the team cannot communicate about their work with other XDG members who are assigned to different projects.

Although XDG is “mainly focused” in Apple’s non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology, there are “various other projects underway”. According to Bloomberg, the team is working on next-generation display technology, as well as augmented reality and virtual reality features for Apple headsets. They are also working on “next-generation battery and low-power processor technologies for smartphones”, which is one of the initial reasons the team was created. In fact, many of the chip and battery technologies developed by XDG have already been used in iPhones, iPads and Macs for several years.

As mentioned in the aforementioned report, Apple’s Exploratory Design Group has “vast financial resources and scope to explore countless ideas”. The team is expected to continue working on innovative projects and advanced technologies in the future, some of which will surely end up as part of a future generation of Apple devices.