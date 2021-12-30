Apple is thinking of innovating reverse wireless charging: clues in the patent

Electronic devices capable of wirelessly charging other electronic devices are nothing new, but Apple seems committed to finding new ways to implement this particular technical solution. Normally the components necessary for the so-called reverse wireless charging is placed in the back of the device: Apple is hard at work making it wireless charging is also possible via the display. It can therefore be assumed that in the future iPhone or iPad could arrive on the screen of which an accessory can be placed that will be automatically recharged via the battery of the smartphone or tablet.

Eloquent clues in this regard are contained in a patent recently spotted on the net. One of the most relevant aspects of the documentation – because it makes us perceive in concrete what the actual advantages could be – concerns theapplication to tablets: