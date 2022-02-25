Apple is the most relevant consumer brand for Prophet by…

An interesting result for Apple, for the seventh year in a row, it is the most relevant brand for consumers according to Prophet. This company conducts annual studies on the relevant brands in the United States and is based on the fact that the brands they provide opportunities for people to become part of communities with passionate people who share interests.

Apple is relevant to everyone and is a technology benchmark

The Beatles of all brands, Apple tops our charts again. He continually proves that he is much more than a phone, a watch or a headset. With the charm of Ted Lasso, it seamlessly offers millions of songs, games, and exercises to draw us into its ever-inspiring ecosystem.

It is important to note that Apple is no longer only dedicated to making mobile phones or computers. It is much more than that, that has helped him position himself over the years. The fact that Spotify is on the list stands out despite the difficulties it has had, especially a last one about its exclusive podcasts. It is worth mentioning that these recent crises between brands do not enter the roadmap on which the classification is based, which we leave below.

Manzana Platoon Spotify Bose Android Instant Pot PlayStation Fitbit TED USAA

Good future for all listed companies

Marisa Mulvihill, partner and head of brand at Prophet indicates that the brands that put consumers in charge of how and when they interact They win over everything. It can be a health tracker, a streaming service, etc.

Even if the pandemic subsides, preferences for user-driven participation will not go away. To stay relevant with consumers, brands will need to think about how they can put their customers in the driver’s seat and deliver personalized and personalized experiences. Marisa Mulvihill

This study ends with an interesting mention. The brands that most attract our heads are the ones that solve problems. This means that the brands themselves can be the generators of needs. We see it every day with Apple, sooner or later people end up convincing themselves that they need a product or service. The same goes for other tech brands. Apple is just on another level.