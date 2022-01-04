Apple is the first company in the world to exceed 3,000 billion in capitalization

Apple became the world’s first company a exceed $ 3 trillion capitalization, which is the total value of all its outstanding shares. This milestone comes after an increase of more than 40% in the share value recorded over the last year. After the threshold was crossed, the value dropped slightly below.
The Cupertino company achieved this impressive result when the price of its shares in the past few hours it has reached the threshold of 182.86 dollars, just over 16 months after reaching the 2,000 billion dollars of capitalization and less than three and a half years from the exceeding of 1 trillion dollars.
Apple’s 2021 saw significant earnings growth also driven by the pandemic that increased hardware sales and the use of remote work and teaching services. A push that has affected all the “big techs” that have experienced significant growth in recent months: Microsoft today has a capitalization of 2,500 billion dollars, Google 1,900 billion and Amazon about 1,700 billion.
According to analysts’ forecasts, Apple’s revenue will exceed $ 118 billion in the current quarter, surpassing the all-time quarterly record of $ 111.4 billion set last year. Apple’s achievement of this milestone is still largely due to the iPhone but the company is continuing to see strong growth in other businesses as well, including services and Macs which are hitting their all-time highs in earnings.
According to rumors also reported in the past few hours by Bloomberg, Apple is expected to launch a wide range of products in the course of 2022 including at least five new Macs, a redesigned iPad Pro with wireless charging support, a more durable version of the Apple Watch, second-generation AirPods Pro, and possibly even an augmented reality viewer.