Apple is the first company in the world to exceed 3,000 billion in capitalization

Apple became the world’s first company a exceed $ 3 trillion capitalization, which is the total value of all its outstanding shares. This milestone comes after an increase of more than 40% in the share value recorded over the last year. After the threshold was crossed, the value dropped slightly below.

The Cupertino company achieved this impressive result when the price of its shares in the past few hours it has reached the threshold of 182.86 dollars, just over 16 months after reaching the 2,000 billion dollars of capitalization and less than three and a half years from the exceeding of 1 trillion dollars.