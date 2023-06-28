Apple is streaming the first episode of its Silo series for free on Twitter

Apple has uploaded the entire first episode of its dystopian sci-fi TV series “Silo” to Twitter, allowing all users of the platform to watch it for free.

Apple took the unusual step of streaming the entire first episode of its Silo series on Twitter. The move follows Twitter’s decision to allow Blue subscribers to upload videos that are several hours long. This feature had recently been the subject of controversy, as it had allowed pirates to stream the entire Super Mario Bros movie.

Apple was therefore inspired by the practices of pirates to share the one-hour episode on the social network, directly on the Apple TV+ account. He can be viewed by all Twitter users, no Apple TV+ subscription required.

What is Apple’s Silo Series?

Silo is based on the science fiction novel Wool by American author Hugh Howey. It takes place on a post-apocalyptic version of Earth, where what remains of humanity is confined to the Silo, a 144-story underground bunker that serves as a self-sustaining underground community.

Inside, the citizens are told that the world outside the Silo is perilous, but questions arise about what really lies beyond. This dystopian drama, so follow the last 10,000 people on Earth who seek protection from what they have been told is a toxic surface.

Rebecca Ferguson plays Juliette Nichols, an engineer who works on the generators in the lower levels of the Silo. Some insiders, like Allison (Rashida Jones), are convinced that those in power are lying to the people and that it’s safe to come out. Gary Oldman also stars as Jackson Lamb, the head of the section that struggles with depression and alcoholism.

The Silo series currently has 9 episodes, and these are currently available on Apple TV+. Allowing as many people as possible to view the first should encourage some curious people to subscribe to Apple’s video-on-demand service.