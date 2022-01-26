Apple is still the most valuable brand in the world, shocking debut for TikTok | Top 10

With an increase of 35% compared to the same survey in 2021, Apple reconfirms itself as the most valuable brand in the world. Absolutely, that is, considering any category. The number is impressive, and the all-time record is worth it: the Apple, which according to some analysts is preparing to celebrate the results of the last quarter of 2021 (and should be, unexpectedly, the best ever), according to estimates by Brand Finance worth a whopping 355.1 billion dollars.
The capitalization of 3,000 billion is not reached by chance, pointed out by brandirectory.com: “the pace at which it has recently grown derives from the awareness acquired by the company that it can effectively exploit the brand to launch profitably in the service segment“expanding the business from physical products – iPhone, Mac and derivatives – to intangible ones – Apple Fitness +, iCloud, Apple TV + to name a few.
Apple knows the importance of the relationship with its customers. Privacy and environmental protection are important issues on which Apple has worked a lot […] on the one hand increasing the trust that customers place in the brand, on the other by announcing that industrial partners will use 100% green energy as Apple aspires to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Amazon and Google followed respectively by Apple, with + 38% of the former which led it to 350 billion in value and the same percentage increase for the latter which, however, remains at a safe distance, with 263 billion dollars. And if Amazon, as the record takings of its number one suggest, benefited from the pandemic right from the start despite some businesses such as the IT one having had to face the chip crisis, Google at the dawn of Covid was hit by the decline in advertising revenues. due to restrictions on companies (read lenders), but then the situation has improved up to + 38% today.
To report the Huawei’s leap forward, Ranked 15th last year with 55 billion and now ninth with over $ 70 billion valuation. Out of the top ten TikTokwhich nevertheless stood out for an impressive growth rate compared to the previous survey: the Chinese social network was worth 18.7 billion in 2021, now worth 59 billion dollars with a 215% increase that places it in eighteenth place in the standings. Never before has a new entry placed so high in the Global 500 Rankingthey explain in Brand Finance.
Finally a little bitter note: the cumulative value of Italian brands does not even represent 1.39% of the total, the “threshold” to enter the ranking by country of brandirectory.com.