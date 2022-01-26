Apple is still the most valuable brand in the world, shocking debut for TikTok | Top 10

With an increase of 35% compared to the same survey in 2021, Apple reconfirms itself as the most valuable brand in the world. Absolutely, that is, considering any category. The number is impressive, and the all-time record is worth it: the Apple, which according to some analysts is preparing to celebrate the results of the last quarter of 2021 (and should be, unexpectedly, the best ever), according to estimates by Brand Finance worth a whopping 355.1 billion dollars.

The capitalization of 3,000 billion is not reached by chance, pointed out by brandirectory.com: “the pace at which it has recently grown derives from the awareness acquired by the company that it can effectively exploit the brand to launch profitably in the service segment“expanding the business from physical products – iPhone, Mac and derivatives – to intangible ones – Apple Fitness +, iCloud, Apple TV + to name a few.