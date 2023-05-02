Apple is rolling out the first rapid security update to its iPhones, here’s how to install it

Apple has released its first-ever Rapid Security Response (RSR) update, intended to provide iOS and macOS users with important security fixes without the need for a full software update.

Good news, Apple has finally rolled out its first rapid security update. Remember, when iOS 16 was released, Apple announced a new feature allowing you to install security patches seamlessly, i.e. the update happens in the background without you realizing it.

Updates are designed to quickly deliver urgent security changes and mitigate the risk of infection or data loss. Previously reserved for beta testers, Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates are now available for iPhone and iPad users using the iOS 16.4.1 update and for Mac users using macOS 13.3. 1. The iPhones are notably upgraded to iOS 16.4.1(a), and not iOS 16.4.2. As soon as a version is followed by a letter, we will therefore know that a transparent update has been downloaded.

The update does not arrive for everyone at the same time

Unlike regular updates, Apple probably decided to deploy its security patch during a 48-hour period, that is to say that all users did not receive it at the same time. Besides, several users attempting to access the update in advance were denied access.

Attempts to install the update before the device is allowed to do so may display a message stating that the iPhone is ” unable to verify security answer » and that the device is « more connected to the internet “, according to various users on social networks.

Also note that by default, the RSR applies automatically and users are prompted to restart their device if necessary. RSR installation can be disabled, with the update content being integrated into the next standard software update. If your iPhone is eligible, the update will therefore install itself in the background.

RSR updates are an important step in providing users with fast and effective security fixes, without the need for a full software update.