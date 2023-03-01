Apple is rolling out iOS 16.4 beta 2 to iPhones, here’s everything new in the update

Apple released the second developer beta of iOS 16.4 today, and while it’s not as feature-rich as the first beta, there are a few notable additions worth knowing about.

Almost two weeks ago, Apple released the first beta version of iOS 16.4. This update notably contained improvements for Web Safari or keyboards, but there were also new emojis or 5G Standalone, which promises to boost speeds on the iPhone 14. As a reminder, this technology was launched by T- Mobile across the Atlantic in November last year, and promises faster speeds, up to 3 Gbps.

Now the company is releasing the second beta as the testing cycle continues. Probably the most notable addition of this new version is the reintroduction of the page rotation animation on Apple Books, which had been removed in a previous version of the OS. Animation is optional, allowing users to turn it on or off as they wish.

What’s new in iOS 16.4 beta 2?

In addition to new to Apple Books, iOS 16.4 beta code confirms that Apple continue to work on the Apple Music Classical app, and suggests that it could be launched in the fairly near future. Listening to Apple Music Classical will require users to have the standard Apple Music app installed. ” To listen to Apple Music Classical, you need to install Apple Music “, can we read on a line of the MusicKit framework.

iOS 16.4 code also confirms that users in South Korea will be able to add credit and debit cards to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay, which suggests that iOS 16.4 will add Apple Pay to the country. While Apple Pay support in new regions isn’t necessarily tied to iOS updates, South Korea’s regulator has demanded that Apple revise the platform’s terms and conditions to comply with laws of the country. So such changes have been implemented with iOS 16.4 beta 2.

Under Settings > General > About, where Apple has a “Coverage” section that lists your Apple devices with AppleCare+, Apple has added an icon next to each of your listed products. This section includes your iPhone and connected devices like Apple Watch and AirPods.

The Podcasts app now also supports library channels, extended CarPlay functionality and an improved Up Next function which lets you resume episodes and skip what you don’t want to listen to.

Finally, Apple has made some minor changes to the Always On Display section of the Settings app on the iPhone 14 Pro models. In the new beta, the button to disable the Always On Display option is now below the other buttons allowing to display the wallpaper and the notifications, and no longer above. This is a minor change, but one that should make it more accessible since it falls more easily to your fingertips.

Unfortunately, the bug that impacts the France Identity application and therefore delays the arrival of digital identity cards on iPhones in France does not seem to have been resolved with this new version. However, the problem is well under investigation at Appleand should soon receive a fix.

Who can install iOS 16.4 beta 2?

Note that iOS 16.4 beta 2 is already available for registered beta testers. Access to developer betas now costs $99 per year for everyone, when it was previously free.

If you’re in the right group, you can install the new version by going to the Settings app, choosing General, and then choosing Software Update. The new update will be released to public beta testers later this week. The build number for iOS 16.4 beta 2 is 20E5223e. It will then be several weeks before Apple officially rolls out iOS 16.4 to all eligible iPhone owners.