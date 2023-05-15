Apple is reportedly testing the M3 Pro chip with 12-core CPU to 18-core GPU

Apple would be testing an unprecedented SoC with 12-core processor, an 18-core GPU and 36GB of memory . According to what was stated by Mark Gurman in his usual weekly newsletter on Bloombergit could be an M3 integrated inside a MacBook Pros high-end based on macOS 14, the next “major update” that Apple is expected to announce in early June during WWDC.

APPLE M3 MADE AT 3NM

According to Gurman, who would have obtained this information through the App Store developer logs that would have been sent to him by one of his sources, it would be the base version of the SoC that Apple still plans to release in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. next-generation inches, planned for next year.

M3 chips should be made as always by TSMC with a 3nm manufacturing process, even more powerful and energy efficient than the current 5nm, which will ensure a higher core density. The first M1 Pro and M2 Pro, we recall, had 8 and 10 core processors associated with 14 and 16 core GPUs. The current base M2 Pro chip has a 10-core CPU, a 16-core GPU, and a base RAM amount of 16GB.

M1 Pro (released October 2021): Eight CPU cores (six performance cores/two power saving cores) 14 graphics cores 32GB of memory

M2 Pro (January 2023): 10 CPU cores (six high-performance cores/four energy-efficient cores) 16 graphics cores 32GB of memory

M3 Pro (in testing): 12 CPU cores (six high-performance cores/six energy-efficient cores) 18 graphics cores 36GB of memory



The next SoC M3 Pro, therefore, it should have at least two more cores, for both the CPU and the GPU. The M2 Pros are offered by Apple with a basic equipment of 16 GB of RAM which can be increased, with a surcharge, up to 32 GB. It is probable that a similar possibility could also be offered for the M3.

Should the M3 Max achieve a similar gain to the M2 Max over the M1 Max, the next chip could come with up to 14 CPU cores and more than a whopping 40 graphics cores. Speculating even further, according to Gurman, the M3 Ultra could hit 28 CPU cores and over 80 graphics cores, a whopping 16 more than the M1 Ultra’s 64 maximum cores.