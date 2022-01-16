Apple is pushing users to upgrade to iOS 15

Last year, Apple surprised everyone when, before the arrival of iOS 15, it announced that would allow users to stick with iOS 14 and receive security updates for the foreseeable future.

All devices compatible with iOS 14 can install iOS 15, but Apple was willing to allow users not to update without giving up updates. At least, that was the plan, as it seems the company has had a change of heart.

When Apple first released iOS 15 last September, there were two options available in the Settings app: iPhone owners could download and install iOS 15 or stay with iOS 14.8.

Choosing this last option would allow users to stay on iOS 14 until they were ready to update, as explained by the company itself in the iOS 15 website:

iOS can now give you the option to choose between two software update versions through Settings.

You decide if you want to move to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it is available to enjoy the new features and all the security updates. Or if you prefer to stay on iOS 14 and install important security updates.

But nevertheless, Apple removed the follow option in iOS 14 when it released iOS 15.2 last month. Initially, it seemed like it might be a bug, but the option to continue in iOS 14 hasn’t returned with the release of iOS 15.2.1 this week. This seems to imply that Apple wants everyone to upgrade.

Apple released iOS 14.8.1 in October. The software update included several important security updates for all the users left behind.

As of this week, iOS 14.8.1 is no longer available. If your iPhone is still running iOS 14.8, the only option you have now is to update to iOS 15.2.1.

Why the change?

On Tuesday, Apple shared the first official iOS 15 adoption numbers on its developer portal.

Almost 4 months after launch, iOS 15 is installed on 72% of devices introduced in the last four years. On the other hand, 63% of all iPhone models have been updated to iOS 15.

This means that the adoption of iOS 15 is relatively slow compared to iOS 14.

Most iPhone owners are still upgrading to the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, but others are putting it off now that they’ve been given the choice, and Apple doesn’t seem too happy about it.