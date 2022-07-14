HomeHardwareApple is parting ways with its favorite designer, the price of the...

Apple is parting ways with its favorite designer, the price of the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti FE drops by $400, this is the summary

Mubashir Hassan
apple is parting ways with its favorite designer the price.jpg
Apple, which is ending a historic collaboration with the famous designer of the iPhone, the price of the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti FE graphics card which is collapsing and the Lime electric scooters which are equipped with a new system to stop rolling on the sidewalks, that’s the summary!

apple

Apple has just ended its historic collaboration with Jony Ive. If this name may mean nothing to you, the man in question was the famous iPhone designer. For its part, Nvidia has shaken a lot of people with the price of its RTX 3090 Ti FE graphics card. The latter saw its price drop by nearly 400 dollars! Finally, Lime will integrate a new innovation on its self-service electric scooters. The objective is to stop the bad behavior of its users. Here we go, we tell you everything you missed on the day of July 13.

Apple is ending its collaboration with the famous designer of the iPhone

A page turns on the side of Apple. According to a new report by the American newspaper the New York Timesthe partnership between Apple and Jony Ive is now over. The latter was notably a very close collaborator of Steve Jobs. And it is to him that we owe for example the iPhone, the Macs, the Apple Watch or even the Apple stores. Jony Ive had previously left Apple to start his design company in 2019. But he continued to work for the company as a consultant. In particular, he brought his design vision to the latest 24-inch iMac.

Read: Apple ends historic collaboration with iPhone designer Jony Ive

Intel Alder Lake i7-12800HX: disappointing performance gains, according to early benchmarks

The price of the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti FE graphics card is collapsing

Ordinarily the most expensive graphics card in the Nvidia catalog – the RTX 3090 Ti FE – is found today at only 1600 dollars on Best Buy. That’s $400 less than its usual price! To understand this impressive price drop, we must in particular make the connection with the efforts of manufacturers to bail out stocks and the recent crash of cryptocurrencies, which discourages a good number of miners. This is explained in more detail in the article.

Read: Nvidia: Why the RTX 3090 Ti FE price is crashing

Lime has found a solution to force users to stop riding on sidewalks

Finally, if the electric scooters circulating on the sidewalks annoy you, Lime you may have just found a solution that could make you smile again. The self-service scooter operator has just integrated an innovative system on its vehicles. This is equipped witha camera and an artificial intelligence system which allows the scooter to identify in real time that a user is riding on a sidewalk. If so, the speed of the scooter slows down and a loud beep alerts the driver and pedestrians.

Read: Do electric scooters rolling on sidewalks annoy you? Lime found a solution

