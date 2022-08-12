Apple is optimistic about the iPhone 14 and hopes to maintain sales

- Advertisement -

Manzana is optimistic future sales 14so much so that has ordered the manufacture of 90 million units despite the context of economic crisis in which we live. This amount is the same as requested last year, when the forecasts on the economic situation were, in relative terms, more optimistic than the reality shown through the facts.

The Cupertino-based corporation expects to maintain iPhone manufacturing levels for this year by assembling a total of 220 million units, the same amount as in 2021.

to overcome the general decline expected in the smartphone market, which was already 9% globally in the June quarter and is expected to drop by 3.5% for the year as a whole according to IDC projections. In fact, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), the largest smartphone maker, has warned that mobile device makers are beginning to freeze their orders.

While Android device makers are bracing for a scenario where sales are set to decline, Apple’s vendors are doing much better. Pegatron Corp., a Taiwanese assembler of iPhones, has posted a 3.6% rise in its shares, the most in five weeks. Japan Display Inc posted the biggest gain in two months at 5%, TDK Corp. rose 5.3% and Murata Manufacturing Company gained 3.7%.

At this point it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the disparity in forecasts around Android and iPhone has a lot to do with the fact that buyers of the latter tend to have higher purchasing power, so expect their pockets show greater resilience in the face of the crisis. Secondly, the iPhone has been consolidating more and more as the smartphone premium by excellence.

The target audience and the profile of the iPhone allow Apple to be more optimistic than the manufacturers of Android devices. This is not just an exercise in hitting the chest on the part of the company, but it is based on recently published data in which it could see that the iPhone, at least for now, does not know of a crisis, to the point of having come out clearly reinforced against Mac computers whose sales have fallen significantly.