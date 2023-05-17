Apple is once again under investigation for planned obsolescence in France

Apple is under investigation in France over its deceptive marketing practices and suspected planned obsolescence planning.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has officially announced thatApple is under investigation on suspicion of planned obsolescence of its smartphones since December 2022. The Silicon Valley giant would have planned the end of life of its smartphones limiting their repairability. This investigation, the conclusions of which could have serious repercussions on the world of technology, stems from a complaint initially filed by Stop planned obsolescence (HOPS).

Apple had already been fined €25 million in 2020, following a complaint filed by this same environmental protection association, still concerning iPhones and their planned obsolescence, through the ” slowdown and other malfunctions experienced by iPhone 6s, 6S, SE and 7″. Their appeal to the Public Prosecutor this time is aimed at the obstacles posed by the company to the repairability of its smartphones.

Apple is accused of preventing the repair of its iPhones outside the official circuit

Will the same causes have the same effects? Apple seems to have flirted with the limits of legality. In the 60 page folder constituted by the plaintiffs, it is demonstrated that Apple “could be prosecuted on several counts : misleading commercial practices (in particular via the lack of consumer information) and offenses assimilated to planned obsolescence”. The Cupertino company would in particular contravene the Anti-Waste Law for a Circular Economy introduced in 2020.

According to HOP, “the investigation will show that the manufacturer of the iPhone associates the serial numbers of spare parts with those of a smartphone, in particular through electronic chips, which gives the manufacturer the ability to limit repairs by unauthorized repairers or to remotely degrade a smartphone repaired with generic parts”. For a co-founder of HOP, “at a time when Apple prides itself on environmental initiatives, our role is to expose the outrageous waste it organizes in the facts “.