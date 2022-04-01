Apple is listed as a titan by Time magazine in…

As is now customary, Apple is again within Time magazine’s 100 most influential companies and now appears in a section called “Titans”. It shares the space with other technological giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, among others. Fully deserved?

Privacy, a key factor that Time considers to include (again) Apple

The year 2022 does not stop teaching us the current reality, is what Apple is facing with a new hit. Being called a titan is a whole different thing than just being included in a list of influential companies. Privacy is a factor that is already taken into account as a standard. Apple defended the privacy of its users by taking the necessary measures through app tracking.

A transcendental step, is how Time magazine defined it to go in the right direction in this matter. In a world where advertising also plays a big role, Apple better believed that users should have the power to choose whether they want to be tracked or not. Advertisers face this challenge, one of them, Facebook, suffered from it from the beginning. We are talking about a loss of 10 billion dollars for a “small change” in the sense of things.

Previously, Apple took place in the Time 2021 listing for having important advances during a difficult time of a pandemic that is not over yet. It also doubled down on its catalog of defining products, made sense of the Mac with Apple Silicon, and computers that surprised users and strangers alike.

Those from Cupertino will be talked about at every opportunity

Its events, products, statements and rumors, Apple takes every opportunity to be the center of attention and sometimes does so unintentionally. Every positive action is conveyed in an operating system release, a statement, etc. For those users who are not aware of what Apple does, we are talking about a technology company that is already dedicated to various lines of business.

A technology company that unites its products in an ecosystem is one thing and the services that complement the experience is what has surprised locals and strangers. Just look at Apple Pay and Apple One, the latter that already unifies all the services that can be enjoyed on the devicesare one of the important factors that make those from Cupertino better against the competition.

What do you think about seeing Apple in Time magazine? Is it already a tradition?