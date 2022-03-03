Search here...
Apple is increasing supplies of mini-LED displays in anticipation of greater demand

By: Abraham

Date:

In order to meet the growing demand for new devices over the course of 2022, Apple would be increasing both the production of mini-LED chips and the suppliers in its supply chain. This was reported by the Taiwanese newspaper DigiTimes which cites industrial sources.

Over the past three years, Apple has expanded the use of mini-LED panels it currently uses on the Pro Display XDR, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and high-end MacBook Pros. During the year, however, other devices with mini-LED panels are expected to arrive, including the11-inch iPad Proa 27-inch iMac Proa renewed MacBook Air and potentially new monitors as well.


To date, the Taiwanese manufacturer Epistar is Apple’s leading mini-LED chip supplier. But alone is not enough, I was dying for which the Cupertino company was forced to look for additional suppliers. According to DigiTimes, the newcomer would be there Sanan Optoelectronics which would have already obtained the certification necessary to supply the chips. Indiscretion in this sense had already occurred in recent months.

Epistarfor its part, has already begun to expand its production facilities in China to meet the growing demand from Apple which is expected to “increase significantly” starting from the second quarter of 2022. In this same period, the first shipments of Sanan Optoelectronics.

Unlike OLED displays, Mini-LED display technology, called “Liquid Retina XDR” by Apple, offers better overall contrast, does not suffer from burn-in but it may instead suffer from an effect called “blooming” which creates a sort of halo around the most illuminated parts on a black background. Furthermore, mini-LED displays can also offer the possibility of creating thinner designs and offer better energy efficiency.

Abraham

