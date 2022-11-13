Apple is being sued for collecting user data from the App Store

Plaintiff Elliot Libman expects the suit to become a class action suit against Apple. The suit alleges that because Apple has some knowledge of what a user is browsing the App Store, it is violating the user’s right to privacy.

Following a report about Apple’s collection of App Store data, a lawsuit has emerged alleging that the company is intentionally violating user privacy and monetizing user data without permission.

Apple’s practices infringe on consumers’ privacy; willfully mislead consumers; give Apple and its employees the power to learn intimate details about the lives, interests and app usage of individuals; and make Apple a potential target for “one-time purchases” by any government, private or criminal agent seeking to undermine the privacy, security or freedom of individuals. Through its pervasive and illegal data collection and tracking business, Apple knows even the most intimate and potentially embarrassing aspects of the user’s use of the app – regardless of whether the user accepts Apple’s illusory offer to keep these activities private.

Specifically, the lawsuit cites the “Allow apps to request tracking” and “Share Analytics” settings as the top issues they have with Apple.

The new lawsuit filed against Apple alleges that research published in November exposed the Cupertino giant to the effect that it “records, tracks, collects and monetizes analytical data – including browsing history and activity information – regardless of which safeguards or ‘settings’ of privacy’ consumers adopt to protect their privacy”.

Some lawyers believe that the plaintiff will have a hard time winning the case. It’s unclear whether the plaintiff or the lawyers who filed the lawsuit understand the distinction between server-side data collection and how the settings at the center of the lawsuit work.

This data cited in the process is also likely to be collected server-side. For example, Netflix viewing history is stored on the server and linked to an account and collected on the server, where the setting for the do-not-track request does not apply.

According to analysts, this is a fair way for Apple to disclaim any responsibility for data collection, as it does not store the alleged data on its servers.

As always, the lawsuit seeks “restitution and all other forms of equitable monetary relief” and injunctive relief as the court deems appropriate. A jury trial is required.

For now, we can only wait for the development of the situation and the verdict.